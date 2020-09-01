AAP protests BJP’s ‘failure’ to keep Delhi clean

cities

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged demonstrations in all 70 assembly constituencies, protesting against the alleged failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations (MCDs) to keep Delhi clean, a claim the civic bodies rejected.

In the central government’s 2020 cleanliness survey – the results were shared last month – the south Delhi municipal corporation was ranked 31st while the north civic body stood 43rd. The east Delhi corporation ranked 46th, the second spot from the bottom of the list.

Hundreds of AAP workers joined Tuesday’s protest, gathering at 250 different spots with hoardings and banners, in adherence to social distancing norms and government guidelines, the party said in a statement.

“The cleanliness survey exposes the BJP’s failure of 15 years as Delhi has been found to be the dirtiest city. The BJP-ruled municipal corporation has not only tarnished the image of PM Narendra Modi but also insulted the people of Delhi with their failure. Everywhere, people say Delhi is the dirtiest city and there are three garbage mountains, and the reason behind these is the BJP. We demand that BJP should step down. And the people of Delhi should now give AAP a chance,” said Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of MCD affairs.

The BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi. The next municipal elections are likely to be held in 2022.

The BJP hit back at AAP, terming Pathak’s claims as “frivolous”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “For the past two days, Durgesh Pathak has been making frivolous claims regarding running the civic bodies better than the BJP with the existing budget. He seems unaware the MCDs are in a cash crisis because the Delhi government fails to ensure timely payment of the money it owes to the civic bodies.”

“As far as their claims on lack of cleanliness are concerned, people of Delhi are proud of their municipal sanitation workers who have kept Delhi clean and safe, even risking their lives during the pandemic. By repeatedly saying that city is filthy, the Aam Aadmi Party is insulting the hard work of our city’s sanitation workers,” Kapoor said.