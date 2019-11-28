e-paper
AAP questions BJP motive to introduce unauthorised colonies bill before state polls

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:44 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday questioned the BJP’s motive to introduce a bill in Parliament to regularise unauthorised colonies just ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi.

The party alleged the proposed legislation was brought with the “ill-intention” of wooing people living in such areas for votes. Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled early next year.

The AAP also coined a new slogan - ‘Jhase mein nahi aayenge Kejriwal ko jeetayenge’ (We will not be tricked, will make Kejriwal win) - which the party now plans to use during its campaigns across the city.

“The Centre was sitting on the bill for the past four years even when we completed all formalities from our side (Delhi government) years ago and woke up right before the polls. The BJP wants to woo the votes of 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies and are resorting to these desperate measures as they try to compete with CM Arvind Kejriwal who has transformed the colonies with a committed expenditure of 8100 crore towards construction of roads, sewers, mohalla clinics, CCTV installation, etc,” said AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday cleared the bill to grant ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

