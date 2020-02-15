AAP’s win due to welfarism, not hate politics: Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:36 IST

Buoyed by the resounding victory in Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann claimed that small parties in power strengthens a country’s democracy.

While speaking at his Sangrur office on Saturday, Mann said that small political parties often force large organisations to adopt their development model and now Delhi’s governance model will be implemented across the nation.

“AAP retaining power in the national capital is a win of secularism and the party’s development agenda. It was triumph of good over hate politics. However, sometimes small political parties coerce traditional political parties to change their agenda. The biggest takeaway from Delhi polls will be delivering on welfarism. Now, other state governments will need to focus on providing water and electricity on subsidised rates, as well as focus on the education sector,” said Mann.

He added that their party will focus on Punjab and for that only those are welcomed who want to work for the people of Punjab without any vested interests. However, he denied any official negotiation with former cabinet minister and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“Some so called leaders who wanted to be in power had joined AAP. However, they have left our party and formed their own outfits. But all those people who wish to serve the people will be welcomed without any conditions,” added Mann.

AAP Punjab core committee has been invited for Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony to be held at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, on Sunday. The core committee includes all party MLAs, Sangrur MP and in-charge of five zones of Punjab.

Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony.