AAP to field candidates in all KDMC civic poll seats

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:44 IST

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) is recruiting interested candidates to contest the upcoming Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, which till take place this year.

After their victory in Delhi Assembly polls for the third time, the AAP will now contest KDMC polls for the first time with fielding candidates from all 122 seats.

“We have already received around 40 entries for poll candidates. They are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, 100 others have joined us after Delhi results. This shows people in Kalyan and Dombivli also want a change. They will support us in the civic elections,” said Deepak Dubey, joint secretary, AAP, Kalyan unit.

The party has launched a talent hunt programme to select candidates for the election. “The basic requirement to contest is to be non-corrupt. There should not be a single criminal case against them and the person should be be well-educated,” added Dubey.

The party decided to contest the KDMC polls after there was a good feedback from Kalyan and Dombivli residents on AAP’s win in Delhi with party members putting hoardings across the twin city that read: “If in Delhi, why not in Maharashtra”.

The AAP has around 100 active party workers in Kalyan.

Earlier, in 2014, the party contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kalyan and managed to get 20,347 votes.