AAP to review defeat in 8 seats

Feb 13, 2020
New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with senior leaders to review the party’s defeat in eight seats in the February 8 Assembly elections.

“Kejriwal instructed all the leaders to keep in touch with the public even in the seats where the party has lost. The AAP chief told them to understand the problems that people face and resolve them promptly. He suggested establishing a close relationship with the public, to which all the leaders agreed,” the party said in statement.

The seats where the margins of defeat were narrow were discussed. Inputs on the reasons for the loss in these seats were also taken from the respective candidates, it added.

“Among these, Laxmi Nagar was the most prominent where the party lost by just 800 votes. Kejriwal instructed all the leaders of the party to initiate constant discussions among the public about the government’s development works. He asked to have a constant contact with those who are benefiting from various schemes of the AAP government,” the party said.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time in the Delhi polls. Results for the assembly polls were declared on February 11.

