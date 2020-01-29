Academic activities come to a standstill at AMU

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:12 IST

ALIGARH All academic activities at the AMU came to a halt on Wednesday with students protesting over the CAA, boycotting classes and the vice-chancellor questioning if the university should remain open in this situation.

Examinations did not take place at AMU’s Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology for the third consecutive day, with students again blocking the entrance.

V-C Tariq Mansoor, in an open letter to the university community, said there was “no justification in keeping the university open” if classes and examinations are prevented from being held.

Some posters put up by student groups on the campus described the situation as a “lockdown”. The student groups are seeking the withdrawal of “false cases” against those who took part in protests against the CAA on December 15.

“The university was never closed by students, instead it was Tariq Mansoor who ordered closure of the university on December 15 and reopened it in a phased manner,” said M Salman Imtiaz, former president of AMUSU.

“As the university reopened, students decided to boycott academic activities to press their demand for accountability on December 15 police violence,” he said.

“In case, sine die is ordered, no student will vacate the campus. We believe that the university is being vacated to intimidate students whose names appear in different FIRs. They may be arrested from their homes and homes of many students have been raided in the past week. We will resist any move to forcibly vacate the campus,” said Salman.