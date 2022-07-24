Accused of witchcraft, man missing after being thrown into river in Maharashtra; 3 held
A man was abducted and thrown into a river in Nagpur allegedly by three persons who suspected he was indulging in black magic, a police official said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Nagsenvan area of the district and the victim, identified as Nitin Dhamgaye (36) is yet to be traced, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.
Accused Mangesh Motilal Jhalke (36), Suraj Bhaurao Zade (28) and Ankit Prakash Shewte (30) believed their lives were in danger due to Dhamgaye allegedly practising witchcraft, he said.
"On July 21, they abducted and assaulted him. They then threw him in a river in Parseoni. We are yet to trace him. Jhalke, Zade and Shewte have been arrested," he added.
HC rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea in ambulance case
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of gangster-turned politician-Mukhar Ansari in a case concerning an ambulance registered in Barabanki district using fake documents. The ambulance was used by Ansari and his henchmen when he was lodged in Rupnagar prison in Punjab. Appearing on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi apprised the court about the long criminal history of Mukhtar Ansari.
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for President’s swearing-in ceremony
The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that due to the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India on Monday, special arrangements have been made for vehicular movement in Lutyens' Delhi. The order has been communicated to all government departments and ministries, the officials said. The order further said that the construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be halted during the time of the ceremony.
'A for advertising, B for bahane baazi’: BJP explains AAP's ‘ABCD’ liquor policy
Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday had recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the AAP regime's excise policy 2021-22, flagging several procedural lapses in its implementation that he suggested were aimed at benefiting private liquor barons, and individuals at the highest ranks of the government.
Delhi LG's message to Arvind Kejriwal after he skips event amid poster row
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday sent out a message to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who missed a government event amid the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations against the Delhi Police. The ruling AAP claimed that cops had “forcibly” put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures at the Delhi government event. At the event, Lieutenant Governor Saxena said he expected the chief minister to be present at the event.
‘Get rid of the coterie’: Rebel Sena MLA's 'suggestion' to Uddhav Thackeray
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil on Sunday hit out at party president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging he did not give enough time to his legislators during his stint as the Maharashtra chief minister. Patil also said that Thackeray should get rid of the coterie around him, PTI reported. Several Shiv Senas who had joined the Eknath Shinde faction, blamed Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut for the strain in ties between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.
