Accused of witchcraft, man missing after being thrown into river in Maharashtra; 3 held

The incident took place in Nagsenvan area of the district and the victim, identified as Nitin Dhamgaye (36) is yet to be traced, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.
On July 21, the accused abducted and assaulted him.(File photo)
Published on Jul 24, 2022
PTI |

A man was abducted and thrown into a river in Nagpur allegedly by three persons who suspected he was indulging in black magic, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Nagsenvan area of the district and the victim, identified as Nitin Dhamgaye (36) is yet to be traced, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

Accused Mangesh Motilal Jhalke (36), Suraj Bhaurao Zade (28) and Ankit Prakash Shewte (30) believed their lives were in danger due to Dhamgaye allegedly practising witchcraft, he said.

"On July 21, they abducted and assaulted him. They then threw him in a river in Parseoni. We are yet to trace him. Jhalke, Zade and Shewte have been arrested," he added.

maharashtra nagpur
Sunday, July 24, 2022
