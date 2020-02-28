e-paper
Accused was sacked from his previous job too, finds Zirakpur police

Accused was sacked from his previous job too, finds Zirakpur police

SEXUAL ASSAULT AT PRE-SCHOOL Accused, who is the husband of the principal and a teacher in a private school, has been sent to two-day police remand

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The private schoolteacher from Banur, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a three-year-old studying in a pre-nursery school in Zirakpur, was sacked from his previous job, police investigations revealed. The accused is the husband of the principal of the pre-school where the child was studying.

During initial investigations, the accused had told the police that he had started working in Banur school a month ago and the reason behind his sacking was the excessive leaves he took due to his father’s illness.

But cops are trying to ascertain if he had targeted any other children. “Investigations have pointed out that he was sacked from a school where he was earlier working before getting employed in Banur school. We are looking into the reasons for his sacking,” said Zirakpur station house officer Gurwant Singh.

On Thursday, the accused was produced in the court and sent to two-day police remand. The child’s medical examination was also conducted and her mother’s statement recorded before the magistrate.

HAD LURED THE CHILD WITH CHOCOLATES

The incident came to light when the three-year-old while being bathed by her mother had revealed that the accused, who is the husband of her school principal, had disrobed her on school premises.

The accused had allegedly lured her with chocolates before taking her to a secluded place and assaulting her.

The family members told the police that the accused had disrobed the girl four-months ago as well following which they had complained to the school authorities.

The school principal had reportedly convinced the parents that the child had some misunderstanding, and even denied that her husband ever visited the school, which was operating from a house, or interacted with students.

He had allegedly done so in the past as well following which the family had approached the school authorities. But no action was taken.

After the girl revealed she was disrobed again, the family approached the child helpline and lodged a complaint. The accused has been arrested under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Zirakpur police station.

