Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Action against cops after criminal invited to peace meeting

  Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
SP Kaushambi Pradeep Gupta took action against a police outpost in-charge, sub inspector and two constables for allegedly inviting a criminal in a peace committee meeting ahead Navratra and other festivals. The photograph of the cops offering snacks and tea to the criminal while chatting with him in a light mood had gone viral on Monday after which the action was taken.

Peace committee meetings were organised on Monday with elder citizens of different localities in Kaushambi, ahead the festive season, on the instructions of SP Kaushambi Pradeep Gupta.

In a similar meeting at Mahewaghat police station, Hinauta police outpost in-charge Vijendra Singh, sub inspector Satyendra Singh and constable Tahir Hussain were seen sitting with a criminal of the area. The policemen were not joking with him but were also offering him snacks and tea. The photographs of the meeting were shared in the WhatsApp group of policemen, after which SP Kaushambi ordered the three to the police lines. SP Kaushambi said an enquiry in this connection has been handed over to the circle officer and further action will be taken after receiving the report.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:47 IST

