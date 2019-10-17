Activist, 5 residents detained for planning protest ahead of PM’s rally in Kharghar

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:15 IST

The Kalamboli police on Wednesday detained social activist Deepak Singh, along with five others, as a preventive measure ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

While Singh started an online campaign with #NoWorkNoVote, the other five members identified as Hitesh Solanki, Ravindranath Randive, Shankar Nair, Girish Joshi and Vicky Solanki, residents of The Springs society in Roadpali had only discussed a protest plan at the PM’s rally venue on a WhatsApp group.

The residents were detained for more than four hours and were released only after they assured the police that they would not create a problem. Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector, Kalamboli police station, said, “Residents were detained as a precaution. They were just asked to wait on the police station premises.”

The detained residents were allowed to use their mobile phones.

Singh, who had filed a public interest Litigation (PIL) related to the poor condition of Sion-Panvel Highway, said, “I had only started a ‘digital protest’ regarding lack of facility in Panvel and asked people to opt for NOTA. A police officer came to my house in the morning and said I will have to come with them. Without giving any satisfactory reason, they made me sit at the police station.”

Singh said that on Tuesday night he had mailed a letter to the Kharghar police station saying he does not intend to hold any protest during the PM’s visit. According to a source, ‘The Springs’ residents had a discussion on Tuesday night on a WhatsApp group that they would protest at the rally’s venue along with 40 to 50 people. The Kharghar police got information about it.”

The society has been running ‘No development, no vote’ campaign. Shivam Roy, an activist, said, “Detaining civilians was uncalled for, as they all were normal residents and had no malicious intentions. They had no criminal record as well.” The residents’ group plans a walk in Kharghar on Saturday to urge residents to opt for

NOTA..

