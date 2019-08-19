Actor Dalip Tahil bats for peace between India and Pak

cities

Recalling his roots in Sindh, noted Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil on Sunday advocated for peace between India and Pakistan during the two-day event on Sindhis experience of partition here on Sunday. Tahil made this remark on concluding day of the two-day event: ‘Journey through Sindh: A Lost Homeland’.

Bollywood actor, who was in conversation with Sunaina Anand and Pinky Anand (trustees of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust), also recalled how his family migrated from Pakistan and glorious history of Sindh.

He also discussed the filming and impact of the show Buniyaad, a television drama-series that dealt with the Partition of India in 1947 and its aftermath. Tahil elaborated on the Sindhi identity and community, his hopes for the future and the glory of the past

“I am a proud Sindhi. Difference between Partition experience of Punjabis and Sindhis is that Punjabis found their state in India while Sindhis lost theirs. So, Sindhis tale of migration post Partition is more tragic than the Punjabis,” he added. The concluding day of the event began with a panel discussion on the cultural landscape of Sindh.

Aruna Madnani, who had travelled across Sindh, talked about the cultural aspects of Sindh like clothing, food and houses. Pratap Pinjani spoke in detail about the efforts taken by the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL) in preserving the Sindhi language and literature. Henna Kalro discussed her two books—Flavours of Sindh and Glimpses of Sindhiyat: Rituals and Way of Life.

