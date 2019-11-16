e-paper
‘Afghan’ national booked for morphing photos of woman, daughter

Woman says the accused had threatened her of making their pictures viral if she did not respond to his sexual advances

Nov 16, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Jamalpur police have booked a man, claiming to be from Afghanistan, for allegedly morphing pictures of a woman and her minor daughter. The accused had also sent the pictures to the woman on WhatsApp. The woman alleged the accused had threatened that he would make her pictures viral if she did not develop physical relations with him.

The 45-year-old complainant stated she had received the morphed pictures of her and her minor daughter on WhatsApp from an unknown number on November 14.

The accused introduced himself as Sunny and claimed he was from Afghanistan.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO at the Jamalpur police station, stated a case under sections 354-D of the IPC, sections 12, 14 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act and sections 67A, 67B of the Information and Technology Act has been registered against Sunny. The police will take help of the cyber cell to trace the accused.

