IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / After 25 years, Muslim League fields woman candidate in Kerala
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
cities

After 25 years, Muslim League fields woman candidate in Kerala

  • The last time the party fielded a woman candidate was in 1996. Kamarunias Anwar lost to the CPIM’s Elamaram Kareem.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:08 PM IST

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, has fielded a woman candidate after 25 years. The party on Friday named Noorbina Rasheed, a lawyer, from Kozhikode South constituency.

The last time the party fielded a woman candidate was in 1996. Kamarunias Anwar lost to the CPIM’s Elamaram Kareem. Though the IUML is a 72-year-old party with a strong presence in north Kerala’s Malabar and other areas, women always took a backseat in the party.

There were some shrill voices against the woman candidate this time also but the party ignored the elements. At least three women leaders have approached the party for tickets but luck fell on Rasheed who is also the national general secretary of the Women League. The party is contesting 27 seats this time, a hike of three seats from the last elections.

Also read: Former Kerala Congress leader Vijayan Thomas joins BJP

Though all parties talk big about women and youth representation, when candidates list finally surface they are overlooked citing “winnability criteria”. Women leaders, however, swear that they are better placed in poll battles than their male counterparts.

In a state where woman outnumber men (1,091 female for 1,000 men), electoral history shows women representation never crossed 10 per cent in the House. In the 14th assembly (2016-2021), there were nine female legislators in the 140-member House. This time, of the 85 seats the CPI(M) is contesting, 12 are women while junior partner CPI has four women among 25 of its candidates. The lists of Congress and BJP are yet to be announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala news indian union muslim league
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Developing additional 1,090 hectares of saline-affected area, 5,000 hectares of fresh water area in the next four years, setting up a centre of excellence at Garwa village in Bhiwani to develop saline-affected areas for shrimp culture, establishing 10 small fish feed mill plant units and a goat breeding centre at Loharu in Bhiwani are among the slew of schemes announced to improve the income of the farmers. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Developing additional 1,090 hectares of saline-affected area, 5,000 hectares of fresh water area in the next four years, setting up a centre of excellence at Garwa village in Bhiwani to develop saline-affected areas for shrimp culture, establishing 10 small fish feed mill plant units and a goat breeding centre at Loharu in Bhiwani are among the slew of schemes announced to improve the income of the farmers. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Agri sector gets lion’s share in Haryana budget 2021-22

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The allocation is being seen as Khattar govt’s attempt to reach out to the farming community that is currently on the warpath against central farm reforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the absence of a protocol for its disposal and management, the Capital has been struggling to handle e-waste.(RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
In the absence of a protocol for its disposal and management, the Capital has been struggling to handle e-waste.(RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:04 AM IST
“The Delhi chief secretary will head the drawing of the plan for this facility, after consulting the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change and the ministry of electronics and information technology,” a senior government official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
others

Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Imposition of night curfew within two weeks of limits on gatherings at indoor and outdoor events has led to a rise in cancellations, greatly impacting the district’s hospitality industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
others

Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Say got no notice to vacate the structures, while MC claims action came after intimation was given and illegal properties were marked with red paint over the past few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Handwara narco-terrorism case: 91 lakh recovered from Samba village

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered 91 lakh from an agricultural field in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, barely 5km from the Indo-Pak international border, on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:32 AM IST
In a bid to give a major fillip to Sector 17 and draw shoppers back to the city’s commercial heart, the administration is planning to bring “a big retail” to the sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Will instead increase morning and evening supply by an hour; the move will help it save 14 crore annually
READ FULL STORY
Close
NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of horticulture produce as per international standards, virus-indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of specified qualities and species from identified countries. (HT File)
NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of horticulture produce as per international standards, virus-indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of specified qualities and species from identified countries. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Nod to high-density plantation on 5,500 hectares in J&K

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The fruits identified for high-density plantation are apple, walnut, almond, cherry, litchi, and olive
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Palam weather station received 2mm rain, Lodhi Road 4.1mm, Aya Nagar 2.1mm and the Ridge received 0.5mm of rain on Friday.
The Palam weather station received 2mm rain, Lodhi Road 4.1mm, Aya Nagar 2.1mm and the Ridge received 0.5mm of rain on Friday.
delhi news

Weekend may be cooler after rain spell: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecast centre, said till 7pm Friday, the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, received around 6mm rain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
As many as 135 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday, the highest since the city witnessed a surge post festive season in November
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
chandigarh news

Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Probing into the Sector-37 house grab case, the special investigation team (SIT) on Friday arrested Chandigarh Police inspector Rajdeep Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
others

Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST
HC has directed the dean of Sir JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board and examine the rape survivor on Friday itself and submit a report by March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo was addressing a webinar held by the Centre for Peace & Progress, New Delhi on the topic ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations.’ (HT File)
Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo was addressing a webinar held by the Centre for Peace & Progress, New Delhi on the topic ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations.’ (HT File)
chandigarh news

Terror, talks will not go together is guiding doctrine of govt: Chrungoo

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Chrungoo says if peace has to be permanent , Pakistan has a greater responsibility to stop cross-border terrorism, insurgency
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Rahul Raut/HT)
(Rahul Raut/HT)
others

MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The exam was to be held on Sunday (March 14), which was postponed considering the spike in the Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has commenced an aerial survey for the construction of the high-speed railway corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP