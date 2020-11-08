e-paper
After amnesty, PMC deploys another tool to generate revenue

After amnesty, PMC deploys another tool to generate revenue

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE In a novel move to generate revenue through property tax collection, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has roped in health staff who visit houses as part of Covid prevention campaign.

Many citizens have already taken the benefit of the amnesty scheme announced by PMC in order to generate revenue during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said that more staff have been deployed to collect property tax dues.

Congress leader Aba Bagul had requested the Pune municipal commissioner that as health staff are visiting each household for Covid-19 related purposes, if they also distribute the PMC property tax forms to residents then the civic administration will get also information.

Bagul said, “PMC has printed the property assessment forms and distributed it to all the 15 ward offices. Now health staff would distribute these forms to citizens.”

According to Bagul, many citizens who want to pay tax are unable to do so as they are unable to assess their properties.

“Many citizens have also changed the use of their property. Some properties have turned commercial but tax is paid under the residential slab. Filling the forms will help PMC get the requisite details and taxes to be paid,” he said.

