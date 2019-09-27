After floods, croc alert in Prayagraj

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:14 IST

Besides enduring the ravages of nature, residents of flood-hit areas will also have to deal with alligators and crocodiles, being spotted frequently in the rural areas. It is believed that these reptiles have come along with the water released from different dams especially on the River Chambal, where alligators are in abundance.

Although no incident of attack has been reported so far from any part of the district, residents of villages and low-lying areas live in constant fear. They are not venturing near the water after large reptiles were spotted in the river and wetlands in Chaandi, Khadsara and Palpurs villages on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna. An alligator was also spotted in the Ganga on the banks of Bajha.

In Khadsara village, one Guddu Nishad spotted an alligator in the Ganga while he was taking out his boat. Guddu immediately came out of the river and raised an alarm. On Monday, villagers in Palpur saw an alligator in the Yamuna, following which boatmen and fishermen are now scared.

On Tuesday, some persons in Rasulabad area of the city also claimed seeing a crocodile in one flooded colony. The crocodile was reported to have been trapped in a drain behind a school.

DFO YP Shukla said he has received reports of alligator sightings in Rasulabad and Koraon areas. A team of the forest department was sent to Rasulabad after receiving information from locals. The team tried to trace the reptile for several hours but it could not be found.

The DFO added that people should immediately report to the nearest forest outpost if they come across an alligator or a crocodile. People should stay away from the reptiles and do not try to harm them or catch them themselves as they may get aggressive on sensing danger, DFO added.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 17:14 IST