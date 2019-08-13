After three minor boys drowned in Loni, Ghaziabad police identifies 46 potential risk areas in Loni town

cities

In a suo motu initiative, Ghaziabad Police has conducted a survey of trenches, low-lying areas, canals and water bodies in Loni and submitted a list to the district administration to avoid untoward incidents.

The officials said the survey was ordered in the wake of the June 27 incident when three minor boys were drowned in a trench filled up with waste water at Narayan Nagar.

On June 27, three boys, Abhishek, 9, and his two neighbourhood friends, Altmash, 9, and Arhaan, 11, had gone near the water body and went missing. Their bodies were later recovered from the water-filled trench by police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force.

“After the incident, we directed all three police station areas to conduct a survey and make a list of all such places that could be potential danger for local residents, especially minor children. The places identified include vacant plots filled with dirty water and other isolated areas,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police identified 21 places under the jurisdiction of the Loni Border police station and included areas such as Behta culvert, Saharanpur-Delhi Road, Behta canal, Banthala crossing among others.

The 16 areas identified under the jurisdiction of Loni police station area include such features near Chirodi canal, Jawli-Ristal Road, behind Bharat City highrise and Banthala flyover among others.

Similarly, the nine areas identified under the Tronica City police station areas include Shiv Vihar, Navada and Khanpur among others.

“We have compiled a list of all such places and have submitted it to the district administration. They been requested to either get vacant areas filled up or get sign boards installed so that people are aware. They could also get boundary walls constructed at such places to avoid accidents,” Jadaun said.

After the three minor boys were drowned, the sub divisional magistrate held the developers of Bharat City project responsible for allegedly allowing waste water to flow in the trench. An FIR was also recommended, which was lodged at the Loni police station.

Earlier, speaking to HT, Kumar Bharat, the managing director of the developer’s firm, denied any discharge of waste water into the trench and said compensation had been given to the victims’ families.

