Agra horror: Bar council chairperson was shot thrice

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:47 IST

AGRA Though the police have filed a final report in the UP Bar Council chairperson’s murder, the Agra civil court premises is still haunted by the ‘bloody incident’ on June 12 this year.

Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chairperson Darvesh Kumari Yadav, 36, was shot dead by a colleague in her chamber on the civil court premises when she was present on the premises to celebrate her appointment as head of the council.

Yadav was elected as the council’s president in Prayagaraj on June 9 and was its first woman chief.

The colleague, Manish Babu Sharma, fired at her thrice after an altercation and then shot himself in the head. He died later.

Questions were raised over the security at courts and measures were taken. Even lawyers were not allowed to enter court premises with their vehicles. The arrangements continued for a month or so but the situation was back to square one thereafter.

While attending the funeral of Darvesh Yadav, UP law minister Brajesh Pathak had assured full-fledged security on court premises.

Armed cops were deployed and door frame metal detectors (DFMD) were installed at all the entry points of the campus a day after the incident. The PAC was also assisting the police in security arrangements.

Lawyers and clients were asked to park their vehicles at designated spots on the premises.

“This was not the first time that such use of firearms was witnessed. The civil court premises had seen the murder of lawyer Ram Khiladi Verma and thereafter another lawyer Om Veer Singh Chahar was attacked on the court premises,” said Chaudhary Ajay Singh from ‘Janmanch’, a lawyers’ organisation.

“After such incidents, security checks come as a knee-jerk reaction and remain there for a couple of days before vanishing again. Restrictions on firearms should be followed strictly. We placed such demands before law minister Brajesh Pathak in Etah after attending Darvesh Yadav’s funeral. We got an assurance for better security,” stated Singh who called for cancellation of the arm license if anyone was found carrying them on court premises.

“And this should be applicable to both lawyers and litigants,” he had suggested.