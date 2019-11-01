e-paper
Friday, Nov 01, 2019

‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed his ministers to abstain from giving any ‘unnecessary’ or ‘controversial’ statement ahead of Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya matter.

lucknow Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:40 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Yogi spoke to his ministerial colleagues at a meeting of the council of ministers at the Lok Bhawan on Friday.
Yogi spoke to his ministerial colleagues at a meeting of the council of ministers at the Lok Bhawan on Friday.(HT file photo)
         

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri-Masjid title dispute expected over the next fortnight, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told his ministers to refrain from giving any ‘unnecessary’ or ‘controversial’ statement and instead work for effective coordination to maintain peace in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi spoke to his ministerial colleagues at a meeting of the council of ministers at the Lok Bhawan here on Friday.

“Yes, the chief minister has told us not to react or give any unnecessary statement and coordinate with others to maintain peace in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue,” said a minister after the meeting.

The minister did not elaborate. Others at the meeting said ministers incharge of different districts have been told to ensure complete coordination with all sections of society.

Ministers have been told not to react to the verdict in any way and camp in their respective constituencies or districts under their charge around the time the verdict is expected, said another minister.

A senior minister said the advice was delivered in what he saw as a “passing reference” to the issue, underscoring Yogi Adityanath’s instruction that only the ‘government spokesman’ should speak on the Ayodhya verdict.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:00 IST

