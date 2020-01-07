e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Ahmadiyya Muslim community condemns Nankana Sahib attack in Pakistan

Ahmadiyya Muslim community condemns Nankana Sahib attack in Pakistan

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community on Tuesday condemned the recent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

In a release issued here, the Ahmadiyyas said that according to Islam, it is wrong to cause harm to any place of worship of any religion. “The Ahmadiyya Muslim community in India expresses deep grief and stands united with Sikh brethren,” the release said.

Nearly 1.5 lakh Ahmadiyyas live in India, including more than 7,000 at Qadian, the birthplace of the sect’s founder, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Persecuted in Pakistan, the community is hopeful that the Indian government will include them under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and his brother and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa have written to the Centre asking that Ahmadiyyas who fled Pakistan before 2014 be included in the CAA.

The BJP’s ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has also urged the government to include Muslims in the CAA. “We have welcomed CAA as it is in favour of persecuted minorities such as Sikhs and Hindus, but communities such as Ahmadiyyas should also be brought in the fold of this Act as these Muslims are facing religious persecution (in Pakistan),” said SAD general secretary Daljit Singh Cheema.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh too has pointed to the exclusion of communities such as Ahmadiyya Muslims.

top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News