Ahmadiyya Muslim community condemns Nankana Sahib attack in Pakistan

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:46 IST

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community on Tuesday condemned the recent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

In a release issued here, the Ahmadiyyas said that according to Islam, it is wrong to cause harm to any place of worship of any religion. “The Ahmadiyya Muslim community in India expresses deep grief and stands united with Sikh brethren,” the release said.

Nearly 1.5 lakh Ahmadiyyas live in India, including more than 7,000 at Qadian, the birthplace of the sect’s founder, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Persecuted in Pakistan, the community is hopeful that the Indian government will include them under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and his brother and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa have written to the Centre asking that Ahmadiyyas who fled Pakistan before 2014 be included in the CAA.

The BJP’s ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has also urged the government to include Muslims in the CAA. “We have welcomed CAA as it is in favour of persecuted minorities such as Sikhs and Hindus, but communities such as Ahmadiyyas should also be brought in the fold of this Act as these Muslims are facing religious persecution (in Pakistan),” said SAD general secretary Daljit Singh Cheema.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh too has pointed to the exclusion of communities such as Ahmadiyya Muslims.