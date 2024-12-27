Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 27, 2024, is 24.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.44 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Ahmedabad weather update on December 27, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 28, 202424.11Broken clouds
December 29, 202425.56Sky is clear
December 30, 202425.19Sky is clear
December 31, 202425.87Sky is clear
January 1, 202527.04Sky is clear
January 2, 202526.95Sky is clear
January 3, 202527.47Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.28 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata24.55 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.29 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru23.36 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.42 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad24.11 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.57 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

