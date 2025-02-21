Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 21, 2025, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:38 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.33 °C and 35.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 29.28 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 31.73 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 32.23 Scattered clouds February 25, 2025 32.71 Few clouds February 26, 2025 34.52 Few clouds February 27, 2025 33.69 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 32.04 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



