Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 24, 2025, is 32.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:40 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.13 °C and 37.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 35.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 32.01 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 33.23 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 33.89 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 33.77 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 32.13 Few clouds March 2, 2025 30.88 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 30.13 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear



