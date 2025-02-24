Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 24, 2025, is 32.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.13 °C and 37.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 35.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 25, 2025
|32.01
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|33.23
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|33.89
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|33.77
|Broken clouds
|March 1, 2025
|32.13
|Few clouds
|March 2, 2025
|30.88
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|30.13
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025
