Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 28, 2025, is 31.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:42 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.67 °C and 34.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 35.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 99.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 31.31 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 30.79 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 30.40 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 31.47 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 31.71 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 29.92 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 31.90 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



