Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 11, 2025, is 25.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.99 °C and 28.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.1 °C and 28.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 180.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 25.58 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 24.95 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 24.28 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 25.36 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 26.10 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 26.28 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 26.26 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



