Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 31, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on January 31, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 31, 2025, is 25.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 29.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on January 31, 2025
Ahmedabad weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.89 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 1, 202525.58Sky is clear
February 2, 202524.21Scattered clouds
February 3, 202525.75Sky is clear
February 4, 202528.41Overcast clouds
February 5, 202526.99Scattered clouds
February 6, 202527.17Sky is clear
February 7, 202527.63Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.72 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata26.37 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.89 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.53 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.65 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.58 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On