Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 31, 2025, is 25.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 29.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 06:26 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.89 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 25.58 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 24.21 Scattered clouds February 3, 2025 25.75 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 28.41 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 26.99 Scattered clouds February 6, 2025 27.17 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 27.63 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.