Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on January 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 4, 2025, is 25.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 31.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on January 04, 2025
Ahmedabad weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.57 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 5, 202525.32Sky is clear
January 6, 202524.65Sky is clear
January 7, 202524.14Sky is clear
January 8, 202524.41Sky is clear
January 9, 202524.57Sky is clear
January 10, 202525.68Sky is clear
January 11, 202526.19Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.86 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata19.06 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai24.84 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru21.53 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.52 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.32 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.05 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On