Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 31, 2024 32.81 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 32.06 °C Light rain August 2, 2024 29.51 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 28.78 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 27.07 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 28.49 °C Moderate rain August 6, 2024 31.4 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 30, 2024, is 31.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.58 °C and 34.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024

