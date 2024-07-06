Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 7, 2024 33.67 °C Overcast clouds July 8, 2024 33.13 °C Overcast clouds July 9, 2024 31.02 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 31.34 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 33.65 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 33.21 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.01 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.1 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.72 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.81 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.72 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.59 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 6, 2024, is 32.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 35.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.69 °C and 35.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 35.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 59.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.