Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 18, 2024, is 35.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.02 °C and 39.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.37 °C and 40.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.02 °C and 39.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 54.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|36.71 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 20, 2024
|36.64 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 21, 2024
|34.37 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 22, 2024
|37.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 23, 2024
|37.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 24, 2024
|37.44 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 25, 2024
|36.61 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
