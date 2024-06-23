Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.53 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 23, 2024, is 36.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.53 °C and 39.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.94 °C and 35.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.53 °C and 39.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|33.4 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 27, 2024
|35.72 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|32.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|34.13 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.07 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.06 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
