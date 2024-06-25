Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.47 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 26, 2024 34.82 °C Scattered clouds June 27, 2024 34.55 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 32.99 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 33.14 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 32.7 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 32.68 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 33.64 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain Chennai 33.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.77 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 25, 2024, is 30.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.47 °C and 34.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.9 °C and 37.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 29.47 °C and 34.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

