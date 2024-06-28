Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 34.69 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 33.47 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 32.84 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 31.6 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 33.31 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 33.89 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 29.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 28, 2024, is 32.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 34.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.72 °C and 37.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 34.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

