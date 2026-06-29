Rakhi Sawant doesn’t believe that Akanksha Chamola is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna, calls her 'jhooti'

Rakhi's comment quickly grabbed the attention of social media users, sparking a flurry of reactions. While some backed her skepticism, others debated whether Akanksha's divorce announcement was genuine or simply part of the show's promotional strategy.

Reacting to a reel from the first episode of the reality show, Rakhi dropped a blunt one-word comment: "Zuthi" (liar), followed by a laughing emoji, making it clear that she wasn't convinced by Akanksha's announcement.

After Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav have decided to part ways, Rakhi appeared unconvinced, and took to Instagram to brush off the announcement with a one-word reaction that has since sparked buzz on social media.

At the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix , Akanksha Chamola surprised everyone when she dropped a bombshell, announcing that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna , are headed for a divorce. However, while the announcement left many stunned, Rakhi Sawant isn't buying it.

At the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix, Akanksha Chamola dropped a bombshell and shared that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are headed for a divorce. Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15.

More about the couple Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. Earlier this year, Akanksha sparked speculation around her relationship status with Gaurva after sharing a cryptic post on social media. Written in Hindi, the note roughly translated to, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.” At that time, she spoke to Bombay Times and clarified the situation, saying, “The post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I’m not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. It was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion.”

She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time. It is believed that they met and fell in love during an audition.