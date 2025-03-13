Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 13, 2025, is 35.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 38.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:47 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.75 °C and 38.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 38.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 59.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 14, 2025 35.59 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 35.33 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 34.13 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 32.78 Scattered clouds March 18, 2025 32.35 Few clouds March 19, 2025 32.78 Overcast clouds March 20, 2025 33.00 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.66 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.49 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.73 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.59 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.