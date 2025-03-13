Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 13, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 13, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 13, 2025, is 35.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 38.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on March 13, 2025
Ahmedabad weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.75 °C and 38.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 38.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 59.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 14, 202535.59Sky is clear
March 15, 202535.33Sky is clear
March 16, 202534.13Sky is clear
March 17, 202532.78Scattered clouds
March 18, 202532.35Few clouds
March 19, 202532.78Overcast clouds
March 20, 202533.00Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.66 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.49 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.73 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad32.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad35.59 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.47 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

