Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 2, 2024, is 31.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 35.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.36 °C and 35.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 35.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 121.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 3, 2024 33.39 °C Sky is clear
November 4, 2024 33.85 °C Sky is clear
November 5, 2024 33.78 °C Sky is clear
November 6, 2024 34.16 °C Sky is clear
November 7, 2024 33.73 °C Sky is clear
November 8, 2024 33.2 °C Sky is clear
November 9, 2024 33.59 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.65 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.26 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.29 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.79 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 28.95 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on November 02, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on November 02, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //