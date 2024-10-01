Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 33.79 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 32.31 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 31.71 °C Few clouds October 5, 2024 31.57 °C Few clouds October 6, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 33.98 °C Few clouds October 8, 2024 35.28 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 1, 2024, is 32.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.01 °C and 35.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.65 °C and 35.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 27.01 °C and 35.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

