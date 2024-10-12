Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 12, 2024, is 29.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 30.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.0 °C and 33.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 13, 2024
|30.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 14, 2024
|31.89 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|34.37 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|34.2 °C
|Few clouds
|October 18, 2024
|34.41 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 19, 2024
|34.11 °C
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024
