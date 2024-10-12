Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 13, 2024 30.04 °C Moderate rain October 14, 2024 31.89 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 33.55 °C Light rain October 16, 2024 34.37 °C Light rain October 17, 2024 34.2 °C Few clouds October 18, 2024 34.41 °C Scattered clouds October 19, 2024 34.11 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.69 °C Light rain Chennai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.08 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 12, 2024, is 29.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 30.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.0 °C and 33.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 102.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

