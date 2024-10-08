Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 8, 2024, is 33.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 37.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.65 °C and 36.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 37.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 9, 2024
|34.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 10, 2024
|34.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|35.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|35.21 °C
|Few clouds
|October 13, 2024
|35.68 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|35.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|35.25 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
