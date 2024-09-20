Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 20, 2024, is 31.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 35.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 51.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 21, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 23, 2024
|32.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 24, 2024
|32.17 °C
|Few clouds
|September 25, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 26, 2024
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Moderate rain
