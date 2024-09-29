Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 29, 2024, is 27.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.08 °C and 34.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.08 °C and 34.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 30, 2024
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|October 1, 2024
|32.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 2, 2024
|33.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|31.69 °C
|Few clouds
|October 4, 2024
|31.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|31.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 6, 2024
|32.04 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy