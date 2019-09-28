Air India reschedules morning Delhi flight, leaves passengers fuming

cities

Hundreds of passengers at the Chandigarh International Airport were a harried lot after Air India rescheduled its morning flight to Delhi (AI-444) without prior information on Friday.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 7:05am, took off two hours late at 9am.

According to sources the Delhi flight was delayed as Air India added a sector to it. Normally, a direct flight to Delhi, it was diverted to the Delhi-Amritsar-Chandigarh-Delhi sector on Friday.

Though the information boards displayed 7:05 as departure time, and boarding passes were also issued accordingly, passengers were informed of the change in departure time later.

Navdeep Singh, a passenger tweeted, “Air India changed the flight time without prior information to passengers from 7:05am to 9am.”

Apart from this, seven other flights were also delayed.

The Mumbai flight by IndiGo was delayed by 2.21 hours, while Air India’s flight on the same sector left after 1.31 hours. Its Pune flight was also delayed by 1.10 hours.

GoAir’s Hyderabad and Ahmedabad flights were late by 45 minutes and 32 minutes, respectively.

Besides, on the Delhi route, Air Vistara’s flight left after a delay of 30 minutes, while Air Vistara’s flight departed after a 35-minute delay.

Air India airport director MR Jindal said some operational hiccups caused delay in the Air India flights. The airline’s spokesperson at the airport, Prince Dildar said, “The Mumbai and Pune flights were delayed due to bad weather at the respective destinations.”

