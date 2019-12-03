Air quality back in ‘poor’ after nine days, may get worse if mercury drops

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:41 IST

Gurugram: Air quality in the city turned ‘poor’ again on Tuesday, the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 246, as against 157 (‘moderate’) the previous day.

The last time that Gurugram recorded ‘poor’ air quality was nine days ago on November 23 when the AQI score touched 278.

The daily average concentration of PM2.5, according to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan, stood at 253µg/m³ on Tuesday, up from 176µg/m³ on Monday. Private air quality monitors located across the city also recorded ‘poor’ air with similar concentrations of particulate matter. For example, a monitor located in South City 1 recorded an AQI of 217 at 8pm, with PM2.5 at 95µg/m³ and PM10 at 181µg/m³. Another monitor in Sector 54 recorded an AQI of 240 at 8pm, with PM2.5 at 102µg/m³ and PM10 at 196µg/m³.

According to the early warning system for Delhi-NCR, air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally on Wednesday but remain in lower end of very poor category. The air quality is likely to deteriorate further on Thursday and may reach in upper end of very poor category.

Experts and officials said it would be hard to speculate if Gurugram would see more ‘moderate’ air days in December. “It depends on the meteorology, which has been slightly atypical this year. If it rains again and wind speeds continue to touch about 15kmp, then there is a possibility of seeing cleaner air days. If temperatures drop suddenly, as is bound to happen in coming weeks, then pollution levels will go up,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist.



Meanwhile, minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, up from 8 degrees Celsius on Monday (the coldest so far this season). Maximum temperature remained stable at 24 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department’s seven-day forecast, minimum temperature is expected to remain at 9 degrees Celsius throughout the coming week, while maximum temperatures are set to drop to 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, dipping further to 21 degrees Celsius by December 9.