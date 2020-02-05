Air quality deteriorates; likely to remain in ‘poor’ zone next three days

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:55 IST

Gurugram: Air quality in the city continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, touching 266 (‘poor’) on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) air quality index (AQI) bulletin, up from 231 (also ‘poor’) the previous day. Experts and officials attributed the uptick in airborne pollutants to strong winds, which, in the absence of rain, are causing re-suspension of dust and particulate matter.

According to a CPCB forecast, air quality in Gurugram is expected to remain in the lower- to middle-end of the ‘poor’ category for the next three days, with a daily average AQI ranging between 226 to 252.

As per the early air quality warning system for the Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in lower end of very poor category on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature rose to 6.7 degrees Celsius from 5.3 degrees Celsius the previous day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Wednesday’s minimum temperature was two degrees below the normal for this time of the year, as per the IMD.

The maximum temperature too on Wednesday was recorded two degrees lower than the normal at 21.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department data shows. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures are likely to rise to 23 degrees Celsius around Friday or Saturday, said an IMD spokesperson, adding that the minimum temperature could also rise to 7 or 8 degrees Celsius around the same time.

Shallow fog is expected on Thursday morning, said weather experts.

No significant weather activity has been recorded in the region so far this month, except a change in the wind direction around Tuesday, said the experts. Although there has been a western disturbance over the Himalayas, it has confined rains only to the hills, they said.