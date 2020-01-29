Air quality improves, day temperature to rise

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:30 IST

Gurugram Light rain and fast winds on Tuesday helped reduce pollution in the city. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 121 (‘moderate’), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), down from the previous day’s score of 206 (‘poor’).

Manesar recorded ‘satisfactory’ air, with a reading of 94 on the CPCB’s bulletin. Delhi and Faridabad air were also classified as ‘moderate’ on Wednesday.

The wind speed on Wednesday averaged 18kmph. However, with a decrease in the speed expected on Thursday, air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally, as per a CPCB forecast.

Following the rain on Tuesday night, internal roads in the city were waterlogged.

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), waterlogging was recorded in sectors 28, 29, 49, 50 and South City-1. Vehicle-mounted pumps were deployed at some of the spots to clear the water. They said that the waterlogging was a result of clogged drainage lines or heavy silt deposition.

Officials also said that water had accumulated at AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and CH Nanda Chowk (Sector 65/ 63, 60, 61 junction). However, it did not disrupt vehicle movement significantly.

No significant rainfall is expected in the next week, said IMD officials.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday fell marginally, to 10.2 degrees Celsius, from 10.5 degrees Celsius the previous day. It is likely to be around 9 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days, said experts.

The maximum temperature also fell marginally, to 19.8 degrees Celsius from 20 degrees Celsius the previous day. The maximum temperature, however, is likely to rise by around two degrees Celsius, said officials.

Fog and mist are predicted on Thursday morning, followed by a mainly clear sky, an IMD spokesperson said.