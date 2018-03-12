Akali Dal terms Punjab government’s job fairs bogus

Terming the job fair organised by the Punjab government bogus, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to publish a list of youth who were given jobs during the last one year.

Addressing a “Poll Khol” rally at Lehragaga in Sangrur district, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the CM was claiming that 1.6 lakh youth had been given jobs in the last one year, whereas the truth is that the government has failed to provide employment to the youth and was now taking credit for even campus placements.

The government has taken credit by distributing appointment letters to youth who have already been given employment by private firms, he alleged. “The Akali Dal will nail this lie in the forthcoming budget session of the Punjab assembly and ask the government to provide the complete list of youth, along with their addresses and emoluments, who have been given jobs,” he said.

Sukhbir also cornered the government over its “failure” to curb drug problem, saying: “Before assembly elections last year, it was projected that 70% Punjabi youth was drug addicts. Now, I want to ask Amarinder what steps have his government taken to control the flow of drugs in the state and the seizures made so far.”