e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Akalis walk out of Punjab assembly after Majithia, Randhawa spar over gangster

Akalis walk out of Punjab assembly after Majithia, Randhawa spar over gangster

SAD MLA accuses Congress minister of ‘patronising’ gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, triggering a verbal duel during zero hour

chandigarh Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal legislators, led by Bikram Singh Majithia, protesting in front of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the budget session on Tuesday.
Shiromani Akali Dal legislators, led by Bikram Singh Majithia, protesting in front of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the budget session on Tuesday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal legislators, led by former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, walked out of the Punjab assembly here on Tuesday after a heated argument between their leader and state jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over “patronising gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria”.

The two leaders had the heated exchange during zero hour.

Denying the charge, Randhawa said that it was the weakness of his government and the Punjab Police that Majithia was not put behind bars and was allowed to roam freely.

Akali MLAs marched to the well of the House in protest and alleged that they were not being allowed to speak.

Congress MLAs also hit out at their own government over the “maltreatment” of legislators at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi, saying they are denied rooms while the chief secretary has a permanent room allotted to him. They said that other officers get preference over MLAs.

Speaker Rana KP Singh said that he will summon the chief secretary on Wednesday and ensure preference to MLAs.

State parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra also assured the members of all help in this issue.

Later, Aam Aadmi Party members staged a walkout over their adjournment motion on the 85th amendment in the Constitution not being allowed by the Speaker.

top news
UN body moves Supreme Court over CAA, India says our internal matter
UN body moves Supreme Court over CAA, India says our internal matter
On Women’s Day, PM to give away his social media accounts to inspiring women
On Women’s Day, PM to give away his social media accounts to inspiring women
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Facebook Messenger get a major update, here’s what it means for you
Facebook Messenger get a major update, here’s what it means for you
BJP, Opposition MPs spar as Lok Sabha Speaker warns against unruly behavior
BJP, Opposition MPs spar as Lok Sabha Speaker warns against unruly behavior
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHSSC Recruitment 2020Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersPM ModiDelhi riotsAsim RiazDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News