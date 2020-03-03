Akalis walk out of Punjab assembly after Majithia, Randhawa spar over gangster

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:39 IST

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal legislators, led by former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, walked out of the Punjab assembly here on Tuesday after a heated argument between their leader and state jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over “patronising gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria”.

The two leaders had the heated exchange during zero hour.

Denying the charge, Randhawa said that it was the weakness of his government and the Punjab Police that Majithia was not put behind bars and was allowed to roam freely.

Akali MLAs marched to the well of the House in protest and alleged that they were not being allowed to speak.

Congress MLAs also hit out at their own government over the “maltreatment” of legislators at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi, saying they are denied rooms while the chief secretary has a permanent room allotted to him. They said that other officers get preference over MLAs.

Speaker Rana KP Singh said that he will summon the chief secretary on Wednesday and ensure preference to MLAs.

State parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra also assured the members of all help in this issue.

Later, Aam Aadmi Party members staged a walkout over their adjournment motion on the 85th amendment in the Constitution not being allowed by the Speaker.