Akurdi Pradhikaran residents protest quarantine facility in green zone

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:27 IST

PUNE Residents of Akurdi Pradhikaran in the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) have strongly opposed the civic body quarantining people in an educational institute located in the densely populated residential area.

Pradhikaran is a green zone, so locals do not want their area affected now due to the PCMC’s action.

Local corporators, Raju Misal of the NCP and Amit Gawade from the Shiv Sena, along with residents from the area, staged a protest on Saturday and Sunday in front of the Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, sector 26, Akurdi Pradhikaran.

Protestors put beds in front of the gate of the college and spent the night there. The civic body has quarantined 14 people inside the campus.

These quarantined people belong to the Anandnagar slums located in Chinchwad, a red-zone belt.

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “The opposition in the Akurdi Pradhikaran area is wrong because it’s a question of the entire city. They should co-operate with us. We have taken all the necessary precautions while quarantining people in their locality.”

The PCMC, as of May 24, has recorded 324 positive Covid-19 cases.

Raju Misal said, “The civic body did not inform us corporators before shifting these people. The people in our locality, for the last two-and-a-half months, have been strictly following social distancing and taking necessary precautions so our area falls in a green zone. PCMC should shift these people to a school located in Anandnagar.”

Misal added, “After PCMC lifted its lockdown, on Saturday, 49 cases were reported, so there are chances of Covid-positive cases increasing. PCMC should use the Gahunje stadium as a quarantine centre. I have also informed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.”

Sunil Patil, a resident of Prakashgad cooperative housing society, said, “Our society is located exactly besides the college. We are really worried after PCMC quarantined people besides our home.”

Sumati Dole, another resident said, “All retired government people are living here. The college is located in the middle of densely populated housing societies. Who will take care of us? Why is the civic body allowing red-zone people in our green zone belt?”

Suraj Karnik, also a resident, said, “Almost 90% people here are above the age of 60 and their immunity is low, so there is more risk. There are nearly 10,000 people in Akurdi-Pradhikaran. PCMC has made a 600-bed provision inside the college. We request the civic body to quarantine these people somewhere else.”