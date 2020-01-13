e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
All India Police Shooting: BSF’s Ghosh claims gold in 50m Free Pistol

cities Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:04 IST
PUNE For SK Ghosh of the Border Security Force (BSF), the All India Police Shooting Sports Championship has always been special event and he lit up day one by winning the gold medal in Free Pistol 50m for men at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Monday.

It was SK Ghosh (550.0, 10x) accuracy in the inner circle which gave him the yellow medal, as scores to the top three shooters after 60 shots were 550, and Ghosh had struck the inner circle 10 times. Sashastra Seema Bal shooters Gaurav Dagar and Vikram Shinde scored 550.0, 8x and 550.0, 7x, respectively, to claim the silver and bronze.

For Ghosh, preparation started last month when he won the gold medal the National Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

“All the forces in the country come together in this meet so this is always a special tournament since I am representing the Border Security Force (BSF). There were many good competitors at the range today, but I won this medal because I am in good form,” said the 39-year-old shooter.

“Along with physical strength, shooting requires lot of mental strength. I have got lot of support from Punit Tomar. He has worked a lot on my mental game,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh will now also compete in the 10m Air Pistol event.

Olympic dream still alive

Not in the fray for Tokyo 2020, Gosh still hopes to represent country in 2024 Olympics.

“Age does not matter forshooters. We can compete till the age of 50, so I still feel I can represent the country in the 10m Air Pistol event at the 2024 Olympics and this keeps me pushing to work hard,” added Ghosh.

Results

Free Pistol 50metre men: SK Ghosh, BSF 550.0,10x, 2. Gaurav Dagar, SSB (550.0,8x), 3. Vikram Shinde (SSB) (550.0,7x)

Team Championship

1. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB):1649.0 (Gaurav Dagar 550.0, Vikram Shinde 550.0, Praveen Kumar 549.0)

2. Border Security Force (BSF): 1616.0(S.K.Ghosh 550.0, Roopak Malik 535.0, Vivek Choudhery 531.0)

3. Central Reserve Police Force (CRP): 1588.0(Dhirendra Kumar Singh 537.0, Tushar Singh 528.0, Gaurav Kumar Singh 523.0)

