Home / Cities / All India Ranking National Series tennis: Flawless Adkar conquers u16 title

All India Ranking National Series tennis: Flawless Adkar conquers u16 title

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:16 IST
PUNE Top seeded, Vaishnavi Adkar defeated Lakshmi Arunkumar 6-2, 6-3 to win the under-16 All India Ranking National Series tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Friday.

Adkar just took an hour and 15 minutes to seal the contest. It was a flawless performance by Adkar throughout the week, as she did not drop a set during the tournament.

On Thursday, Adkar had won the doubles title partnering Arunkumar. The duo defeated Sai Bhoyar and Suryanshi Tanwar 6-2, 6-3.

“I was in good form during the tournament and it helped me in the finals as well. She (Lakshmi) is a very good player, but I did not face any difficulty against her,” said Adkar, who will now go to Chennai to participate in the under-18 All India Ranking National Series tennis tournament.

“I was just more cautious at the start of the second set, but later, I controlled my nerves and pulled out a victory,” added Adkar.

Majumder lifts boys title

In the boys final, third-seeded Arunava Majumder defeated second seeded Sahil Tambat 6-2, 6-0 to lift the title.

Local boy Tambat looked completely out of focus during the match as he kept making unforced errors. On other hand, Majumder played top tennis to secure a victory.

cities