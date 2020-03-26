e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / All interim orders of courts to be operative till April 26: Allahabad HC

All interim orders of courts to be operative till April 26: Allahabad HC

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:44 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustantimes
         

The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed that all interim orders passed by it, other courts and tribunals will continue to be operative till April 26 to ensure that litigants do not suffer due to their inability to approach the courts during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

This directive is applicable on all interim orders passed by the high court at Allahabad, as well as Lucknow, all the district courts, civil courts, family courts, labour courts, industrial tribunals and all other tribunals.

The high court directive will apply to those interim orders which have expired subsequent to March 19 or are due to expire within a period of one month from March 26, 2020, the court clarified.

In a sitting at the home office of the chief justice on Thursday, a division bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Samit Gopal, however, made it clear that those interim orders, which are not of a limited duration, will continue to operate till further orders.

The high court observed, “…Only with a view to ensure that citizens are not deprived of their right to approach the courts of law, we propose to exercise our jurisdiction under Article 226 (power to issue certain writs) and 227 (power of superintendence over all courts by the high court) of the Constitution of India by issuing certain directions. The directions are required to be issued to ensure that litigants should not suffer on account of their inability to approach the courts of law.”

In the same order, the court further directed that if the criminal courts in the state have granted bail orders or anticipatory bail for a limited period, which are likely to expire in one month from today (March 26), the said orders will stand extended for a period of one month.

“If any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition are already passed by the high court, district or civil courts, the same shall remain in abeyance for a period of one month from today (March 26, 2020),” the court added.

Lastly, the court observed, “Considering the fact that it will be practically impossible for the citizens to approach the courts for redress of their grievances for a period of twenty-one days specified in the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs dated March 24, 2020, we sincerely hope that the state government, municipal authorities and the agencies and instrumentalities of the state government will be slow in taking action of demolition and eviction of persons.”

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities